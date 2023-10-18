Micah Richards says 29-year-old Aston Villa player has been simply brilliant lately

Micah Richards has singled out Aston Villa captain John McGinn for praise after Scotland qualified for next year’s Euros in Germany.

McGinn has been ever-present for Aston Villa so far this season and has been central to their bright start under Unai Emery.

The 29-year-old has also played a key role in helping Scotland book their place in the Euros and the Aston Villa star’s performances certainly haven’t gone unnoticed by Micah Richards.

Richards lauds McGinn

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Richards congratulated Scotland and lauded McGinn for his recent displays.

“We have got to say congratulations also to Scotland for qualifying,” the former Villa defender said.

“John McGinn, my mate, has been absolutely outstanding. Scott McTominay has been in the form of his life.”

McGinn has popped up with two goals and an assist in 13 appearances for Villa this season.

The Scotsman endured a difficult period under former boss Steven Gerrard shortly after being named captain last season. But he’s rediscovered his best form under Unai Emery and his performances often go under the radar.

The midfielder remains an integral part of the Villa side and he’s taken to the role of captain since Emery’s arrival.

The Villains are also flying high at the moment and currently sit sixth in the Premier League after a positive start to the season.

They will undoubtedly be hopeful of a huge season under Emery and McGinn will be central to any success they may have.