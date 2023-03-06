Micah Richards raves about reported Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma











Micah Richards has raved about reported Arsenal target Kaoru Mitoma’s dribbling and feels he could be in with a shout for player of the season so far.

Mikel Arteta strengthened his attacking options by bringing in Mitoma’s former teammate in Leandro Trossard in January.

The Belgian has really impressed over the past month and forced his way into Arsenal’s front-three, alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

But the Gunners were linked with a move for Mitoma before they opted to sign Trossard, with 90 Min claiming that Arteta’s men hold an interest in the Japanese forward.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional for Brighton this season after returning to the south coast from a loan spell in Belgium. And Richards has named him as his ‘wildcard’ for player of the season so far.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Richards raves about Mitoma

“I love how he has essentially got a degree in dribbling – he studied how to beat players as part of his thesis when he studied PE at university in Japan,” Richards told the BBC.

“Some attacking players hit a purple patch where they are in form for three or four games, but Mitoma plays well every week – he might not score or get an assist each game he plays, but he always beats his man.”

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Mitoma put in yet another eye-catching display over the weekend as he bagged a goal and registered an assist in Brighton’s 4-0 win over West Ham.

He’s adjusted to Premier League football with ease and is excelling under Roberto De Zerbi at the Amex Stadium.

It may be a bit of a stretch for Richards to suggest the winger as a player of the season candidate, despite his recent form for Brighton.

But Mitoma is certainly impressing on the south coast and it’s no surprise to see him linked with a move to the likes of Arsenal already.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will firm up their interest in the forward, especially after signing Trossard in the last window.

As for Mitoma, it may be best for him to continue his development with the Seagulls for the time being, as tempting as a switch to north London would be.

Show all