Micah Richards praises ‘outstanding’ £47.5m Manchester City player v Man United

Manchester City strolled their way past rivals Manchester United today to once again showcase the huge gap between the two.

City just had too much in the locker for United and two goals from Erling Haaland and a third from Phil Foden ensured another memorable win at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola had stoked the fires in midweek in his press. But he was left admiring his team as they simply dismantled United tactically and technically.

And watching on for Sky Sports, former City defender Micah Richards felt the performance of John Stones left United wondering what to do.

Micah Richards lauds John Stones after City hammer United

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Richards was full of praise for his former team.

And getting to Stones, the former England man admitted his performance had essentially confused the home side.

“It was a footballing lesson. It was unbelievable. John Stones outstanding from centre back into centre mid. Man United just didn’t know what to do,” Richards said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Stones has been nothing short of superb since signing for City for £47.5m back in 2016.

Stone has been exceptional

Looking back, John Stones has been one of the very best signings City have made with all their riches.

At the time in 2016, Stones looked hugely expensive but over those seven years he’s been at the club, he has proved more than value for money.

Today, Stone was just one of a number of City players to essentially outclass United and show they are by far and away the best side in Manchester right now.

Stones will be crucial for City all season and come next summer, will be just as important to England.