Micah Richards left baffled by what Alan Shearer has now said about Harry Kane

Micah Richards was left baffled after Alan Shearer suggested that Bayern Munich would be a great move for Harry Kane, and that they may give Tottenham Hotspur the option to buy him back in a year.

The pair were speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast as the speculation surrounding the Spurs talisman continues to rumble on.

It remains incredibly difficult to know what the immediate future holds for Harry Kane. He put the rumours to one side on Sunday as he scored four times for Tottenham in their pre-season win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

But there is a bid from Bayern Munich lurking in the background. The Daily Mail reported at the weekend that the Bavarian giants have made a £86 million offer for the striker.

Kane wants his future resolved before Tottenham’s Premier League opener. But time is clearly running out for that to be the case. And it is hard to see Bayern going anywhere if he lines up against Brentford this weekend.

The idea of Kane joining Bayern has divided opinion amongst pundits. Some see it as the perfect move to help the striker win the trophies he deserves. Others are not convinced that joining the team who has such a stranglehold on their league is exactly the most inspiring step.

Shearer backs Harry Kane for Bayern Munich move

Shearer and Richards certainly could not agree on whether it would be a good option for Kane – as the Premier League’s record goalscorer backed his rival for the move.

“Let me just say this beforehand. Obviously I’m delighted if he goes as it means I will keep the record but for him I think it’s a great move,” Shearer told The Rest Is Football.

Richards replied: “Shut up, you’re talking absolute nonsense! Are you being serious?”

“Hear me out! He’s going to a huge football club who win the league and will have an unbelievable chance of winning the Champions League. If he wants to come back in 12 months and my guess is if he leaves Spurs will have a buy back clause at a certain price, if he doesn’t like it after 12 months, he can still come back and break the record,” Shearer added.

“Bayern are not going to give him a clause to go back to Spurs and break Alan Shearer’s record, come on,” Richards said.

Crucially, Kane has – publicly, at least – kept his cards close to his chest. He has not registered a desire to leave. And he has not committed to staying at Spurs.

He is in a great position. Tottenham are surely going to be prepared to break the bank to keep him. But on the flip side, he could join one of the world’s biggest clubs this summer. And if he sticks around until next year, he will have so many more offers on the table.

The rumours may not be particularly helpful to Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham. But Sunday’s display suggests that Kane has absolutely no issue putting it to one side when on the pitch.