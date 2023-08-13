Micah Richards has suggested that he is not convinced that Thomas Partey is the right man to play at right-back for Arsenal as the Gunners toiled to a 2-1 opening day win over Nottingham Forest.

Richards was speaking on Match of the Day after Mikel Arteta’s men secured three points in their first game of the campaign. Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka settled the contest for last year’s Premier League runners-up.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arteta did spring a surprise ahead of the contest, with Thomas Partey starting at right-back. Meanwhile, Ben White moved into the middle, and Jurrien Timber was on the left.

Richards not convinced by Partey in Arsenal win

Arsenal were mostly in control for the large majority of the contest. But it was hardly exhilarating football from the Gunners, with Forest simply looking to hurt them on the counter.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Thankfully for Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka were able to see Arsenal across the line with moments of magic. But Arteta has arguably been left with plenty to ponder – particularly with Forest having some real joy down the Gunners’ right flank as they looked to snatch a point at the end.

Richards suggested that Partey played well in many respects. However, he is not convinced that he is the answer if Arsenal are going to play with an inverted full-back on the right.

“For me, it just didn’t work how they wanted,” he told Match of the Day, while discussing Partey’s position. “16 touches [in the first 13 minutes] on the right, but for the rest of the game, he’s in midfield. And one concern I do have is defensively, if you’re going to play in that position, you’re going to get isolated in these areas. One versus one. And has he got the capability to deal with that situation? We know that in midfield, but against better teams, they’re going to get punished.

“On the ball, Partey was fantastic. But in terms of the fluidity of the team, I’m not sure it worked today.”

Arteta perhaps tried to be too clever in the game. It was a surprise to see White move inside and Gabriel drop down to the bench. And Arsenal needed to bring the Brazilian on just to help them see the game out.

The Gunners have so much depth in defence now following the arrival of Timber. There was arguably little need to use Partey on the right of the backline. And it did appear to contribute to making everything a little more congested in the middle of the park.

Arsenal will be pleased that they have picked up three points without finding their best performance. Ultimately, this part of the season is just about putting yourself in position to make a charge when the business end arrives.

But the Gunners would have surely hoped to make more of a statement in their first game of the campaign.