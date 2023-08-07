Micah Richards is having real doubts about 22-year-old who Liverpool have signed

Micah Richards has suggested that Liverpool new-boy Dominik Szoboszlai could struggle with the pace of the Premier League.

Richards was speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast and expressed some concerns over the signing.

Liverpool snapped up Szoboszlai for a £60 million fee last month as the talented playmaker made the switch from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old impressed in the Bundesliga last season, netting 10 times and providing 13 assists in all competitions.

Szoboszlai has also caught the eye during pre-season under Jurgen Klopp, but Richards has doubts over his suitability for English football.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Richards having doubts over Szoboszlai

Speaking to both Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, Richards explained his concerns over Szoboszlai.

He said: “Szoboszlai is a good player, I just don’t know if he can deal with the pace of the league. I think he’s going to be a slow burner.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Szoboszlai seems like a good fit for Klopp’s system and has proven to be an extremely versatile player during his time in Germany.

He’s operated in his natural position in midfield, as well as off either side of the front three.

It may take some time for the Hungary international to adapt to Premier League football. But there’s no doubt he has the required talent to thrive under Klopp.

Liverpool look set to have a new-look midfield this season and Szoboszlai will be given the time to find his feet at Anfield.