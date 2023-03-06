Micah Richards compares Martin Odegaard with Manchester City legend











Micah Richards has told BBC Sport that Martin Odegaard reminds him of David Silva, insisting that he loves watching the Arsenal star play for the Gunners.

Odegaard is definitely threatening to become the next captain to lift the Premier League trophy. Mikel Arteta’s men top the table by five points. And they keep bouncing back every time a hurdle is put in front of them.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

There have been stunning performances all over the pitch from the Gunners this term. But the Norwegian has arguably been one of the best of the lot.

Richards amazed by Odegaard

Only Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in more goals this season than Odegaard. The 24-year-old has nine goals and six assists in the Premier League.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Certainly, he is a main contender for the player of the year award. Richards actually decided to give that honour – so far – to his countryman, Erling Haaland. But he was full of praise for what Odegaard has done with his career since arriving in North London.

“He was big news when he joined Real Madrid aged 16 but then things seemed to drift and I was wondering if he would ever realise his potential,” he told BBC Sport.

“Odegaard was 22 when he joined Arsenal on loan from Real in 2021 and you only get so many chances at big clubs. I wasn’t sure whether he would take off, or fade away.

“So, for Odegaard to turn things around for himself like this is impressive, especially in one of the world’s most competitive leagues, and then to take the responsibility of captaincy to inspire his team too.

“Odegaard reminds me of my old City team-mate David Silva in the way he wants to get into pockets of space, get on the ball and dictate play. He does it all so effortlessly too, and I love watching him play.”

There is no doubt that signing Odegaard was a transformative deal for Arsenal. He had struggled with Real Madrid. But he had that aura of a superstar that the Gunners had rarely had amongst their squad over the last decade.

And he has backed that up by making such a difference in their title push this year. He is never scared to get onto the ball. And he very much leads by example.

For that reason, you can definitely understand the David Silva comparison. There was a calmness which would descend over Manchester City when the Spaniard got the ball. And Odegaard has that same ability to bring composure to Arsenal.

That composure is going to be crucial over the coming weeks.