Micah Richards makes Harry Kane claim when it comes to player of the season











Tottenham might be having an up and down season but there remains plenty to be positive about for the club.

Despite constant talk about Antonio Conte’s future and crashing out of the FA Cup to Sheffield United, Spurs are very much in the race for the top four. They remain in the Champions League too, with a clash with AC Milan coming this week to sort that out.

Despite those positives, it very much seems doom and gloom for Spurs fans in general. This weekend’s 1-0 loss at Wolves capped off a miserable week for the club.

However, while the week has been a poor one, another positive overall this season has been Harry Kane. The England skipper is approaching the 20-goal mark and became the club’s greatest ever goal scorer recently.

And according to Micah Richards, Kane is the one Spurs player who can be considered in the conversation about the PFA Player of the Year this season.

“Arsenal’s Thomas Partey could have been in there, and Brentford striker Ivan Toney had a shout too. Harry Kane keeps on scoring goals for Tottenham as well. Those three were very close,” Richards told the BBC.

TBR’s View: Kane remains a class act at Tottenham

Richards is bang on here in that Kane deserves a mention. He might be part of a team that is up and down in terms of consistency. But he remains a quality player and has delivered.

The goals are always going to stand out but Kane has so much more to his game than that as well. If he doesn’t play, the entire team looks lost at times.

Kane could well leave this summer. He has a big decision to make really. But Richards is right to include him here as one of the contenders for the POTY.

