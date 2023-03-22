Micah Richards claims Arsenal now have a player who really reminds him of Robert Pires











Micah Richards has made a comparison between Arsenal Invincible Robert Pires and the club’s current talisman Bukayo Saka.

The pundit was doing a run-down of the top ten French Premier League players of all time for the Match of the Day Top Tens show.

Richards put Pires in seventh place, as well as placing Gunners legends Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira in first and second place respectively.

But in paying tribute to Pires, he said he reminded him of Saka, who is currently away on international duty with England.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Micah Richards says Bukayo Saka reminds him of Robert Pires

The conversation with host Gary Lineker went as follows:

Lineker: “Robert Pires…

Richards: “Now we’re cooking! He reminds me of Saka.”

Lineker: “Really?”

Richards: “The way he… On the other side, the way you think he’s not going to beat you and then he just drops the shoulder and then bends it into the far corner.”

As Richards says, the wingers played on opposite sides, but he is perhaps making a comparison between their dribbling styles.

Pires had a good eye for goal for a winger, and so does Saka, who scored twice against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Pires was part of that last Arsenal team to win the Premier League title in 2004, and Saka would immortalise himself in Gunners folklore this season if he helps lead the team to end that drought after almost 20 years.