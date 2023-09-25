Micah Richards has singled out Bukayo Saka for praise after his display for Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday.

Richards has been speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast and raved about Saka’s development at Arsenal.

Tottenham held Mikel Arteta’s men to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and it’s fair to say they weren’t at their usual best.

But Bukayo Saka still made a huge impact on the game as he forced Cristian Romero into an own goal before calmly slotting away a second-half penalty.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

While the 22-year-old is yet to discover his very best form this season, he’s still influencing games and Micah Richards feels he’s made huge improvements as a footballer.

Richards on Saka

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Richards singled out Saka for praise after his latest display for Arsenal.

“He keeps doing it, he keeps bouncing back, no matter what you throw at him, he deals with everything, and that’s what I love about him,” he said.

“He has improved so much and he’s a joy to watch. He seems like such a nice person as well.”

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Saka has already racked up three goals and two assists in the Premier League this season, while he also netted on his Champions League debut last week.

The England star has arguably become Arsenal’s most important player over the past couple of years and Richards makes a great point about his development as a football player.

The Hale End Academy product is making a huge impact in games on a weekly basis for the Gunners, even while he’s not at his best.

That’s a sign that Saka is maturing into a top player and he will undoubtedly rediscover his best form soon.