Mesut Ozil names the best match of his Arsenal career











Mesut Ozil has spoken about his time at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho following his retirement.

Ozil announced his retirement this week, bringing time on a career which saw him win the World Cup in 2014 among many other things.

Wenger was the man who brought Ozil to Arsenal, before Mikel Arteta got rid of him as part of the Gunners overhaul which has taken them to the top of the Premier League.

The playmaker has now spoken to Spanish outlet Marca, where he was asked, among other things, to name his best moment in the famous red and white shirt.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil names his best ever match for Arsenal

He replied: “I think my best game for Arsenal was in 2018 against Leicester City, 3-1.”

Speaking more generally about his time in north London, he added: “The first years were very good for me. We played Champions League – we had a great team with a lot of great characters and an amazing manager with Arsene Wenger. After he left the club, a lot of things changed for me. But I have no interest in adding fuel to the fire again.

“I am relaxed now and I wish the fans of the club really the best because they’ve always been very supportive towards me. I would be happy for the Arsenal fans if they could celebrate the Premier League title in the summer. They deserve it!

“(Wenger) was a true gentleman. Always very respectful. When he left the club, something was missing. We had a great relationship and I feel privileged that he was my manager at Arsenal,” he added, although elsewhere in the interview, he named Jose Mourinho as the best manager he had ever worked under.

Ozil was a superb player at his best, and that match against Leicester saw him put in an absolutely sensational performance.

He produced a first-time finish to make it 1-1, then a stunning pass that led to the second goal and two flicks in the build-up to the third, both scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Unai Emery had actually taken over from Wenger by then, and that match still lingers in the memory as an example of Ozil at his very, very best.