Paul Merson on whether Tottenham or Newcastle will finish fourth











Paul Merson has backed Tottenham Hotspur to finish in the Premier League’s top four ahead of Newcastle United.

The Sky Sports pundit, writing on Sportskeeda, believes Spurs are “slightly more of a winning side” than the Magpies.

Tottenham have edged back into the top four of the table thanks to three wins from their last four league games.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs bounced back from their losses at Leicester City and AC Milan with a 2-0 win over West Ham in north London.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have suffered a downturn in form, drawing three and losing one of their last four league games.

This has seen them slip to fifth in the table, one point behind Spurs but with a game in hand.

Manchester United have cemented themselves in third place, seven points ahead of Tottenham.

As things stand, the race for fourth is between Spurs and Newcastle.

And Merson reckons Tottenham will edge into the Champions League next season at the Magpies’ expense.

He believes Harry Kane is a “big difference-maker” for Spurs, who “blow hot more often than they are cold”.

“Tottenham are in the FA Cup, they’re in the Champions League and they are in the top four in the Premier League,” wrote Merson.

“We’re sitting thinking that Spurs are blowing hot and cold. But the fact is that they blow hot more often than they are cold.

“They’ve got Harry Kane. He is a big difference-maker for them.

“Spurs are slightly more of a winning side than Newcastle United. I expect them to end up in the top four ahead of the Magpies.”

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Two teams on the up

There’s probably not much love lost for Merson from Tottenham fans, what with his links with Spurs’ north London rivals.

Nonetheless, there’s no denying that Spurs have a good team and, following a decent January window, more strength in depth too.

Obviously Tottenham are far from the finished product, but things seem to be on the right track.

Newcastle have had a superb season, but it’s perhaps not too surprising to see them running out of steam somewhat.

The Magpies could do with much more strength in depth, something that will take one or two more transfer windows.

Nonetheless, Newcastle have gone above and beyond in terms of expectations this season. And their future also lookd very bright.