Merson says Arsenal's Leandro Trossard could play for Manchester City











Paul Merson has told Sky Sports that Leandro Trossard is good enough to play for Manchester City, as he lauded the unbelievable impact he has had for Arsenal since his January move.

Trossard was one of three players to join Mikel Arteta’s men during the most recent window. It came at a time when the Gunners were looking to improve their attacking options when they had already seen their side disrupted by injury.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Trossard had been Brighton’s top goalscorer before his move. And he has carried that form into an Arsenal side which continues to set the pace in the Premier League.

Merson amazed by Leandro Trossard

He has actually only scored once in the top-flight. However, he has already contributed five assists. Only two players in the Arsenal squad have managed more over the entirety of the campaign.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And of course, the best display yet came on Sunday as Arsenal blew Fulham away at Craven Cottage, with all three of their goals coming in the first-half. And it was Trossard who set up all three.

It was certainly the clearest proof as to why Arsenal signed the Belgian in the first place. And it left Merson expressing his disbelief that the Gunners were able to get him in January.

He told Sky Sports: “Leandro Trossard could play for Man City. It’s an unbelievable signing for £27m. When his agent said to him he was going to Arsenal for that fee he must have thought, ‘Is that all I’m worth?!'”

“The lad could go in the Man City team on Tuesday and you wouldn’t know any different, he’s that good. But Arsenal play like Man City, if you put them in a light blue kit you would think they are. You don’t get bigger compliments than that.”

Arsenal did not need someone to change the game for them up front in January. Gabriel Jesus had proved to be an amazing signing. And Eddie Nketiah has taken his game to another level this season.

But they needed someone capable of stepping into the void when they are absent. And Trossard has done that and more since his arrival.

He can play across the forward line. And he is already making a devastating impact.

You would imagine that a number of sides are ruing the fact that he joined Arsenal in January.