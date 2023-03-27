Merson left shocked by Harry Kane during England win over Ukraine











Paul Merson has admitted that Harry Kane left him stunned during England’s win over Ukraine on Sunday.

Harry Kane, of course, achieved another piece of history during this international break. His goal against Italy meant that the Tottenham Hotspur star is now his country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He added another in the Three Lions’ latest game. But it was another moment at the weekend involving Kane which shocked Merson, according to his latest Sky Sports column.

Kane blew a glorious opportunity, missing the target altogether. And Merson insisted that he is so used to seeing the Spurs talisman making chances look so simple that he could not quite believe that the ball did not end up in the back of the net.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Harry Kane is the best in the world,” he told Sky Sports.

“He has an all-round game and with the way he plays he can easily play until he’s 35 and still be as good now. His game is not about pace or power. He’s an unbelievable finisher, he can drop off and dictate play from the number 10 position and he can see a pass and play a pass. He has the all-round package.

“He’s such a good finisher that when he does miss a chance, which he did with an attempted left foot volley against Ukraine, you are shocked. I was sitting on the sofa and was stunned when that chance went begging!”

Kane’s record this season is outrageous. In any other campaign, his record would be receiving all kinds of plaudits. However, the form of Erling Haaland has meant that Kane has probably not got the full credit he has deserved.

Tottenham would surely be in mid-table without the 29-year-old. It has been a miserable season for Spurs. And yet, they are battling for the top-four. And that is largely down to what Kane is doing in front of goal.

Only one player in the Premier League is outperforming their expected goals by a greater number than Kane, according to FBRef. Surprise, surprise, that player is Haaland.

He is potentially playing as well as he ever has in front of goal. This could easily become one of his best ever seasons for goalscoring.

It shows how important keeping Kane could be for Tottenham’s future over the next few years. They already face a pivotal decision when it comes to finding a new manager.

They won’t want to have find a replacement for their talisman, too.