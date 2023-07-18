Tottenham may well be in the market for a new striker this summer and Mehdi Taremi is one option the north London club are looking at.

The £17m forward was linked to Tottenham as a potential replacement for Harry Kane last week, but, unfortunately, Spurs may not be the only Premier League side looking to replace their star striker in the coming weeks.

Indeed, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast, Fulham are also looking at Taremi just in case Aleksandar Mitrovic leaves Craven Cottage to join Al-Hilal.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Fulham in for Taremi

Jones shared what he knows about the Iranian forward.

“It’s so disheartening, he clearly does want to go. I spoke to a guy who has covered Al-Hilal out there and stuff and I said it has to be upwards of £50m, and he didn’t think they would go that high,” Jones said.

“I want to be excited about this, if we are losing Mitro I want to be excited about what happens from there.

“Players often get what they want, I hope Mitro isn’t going on strike to force this. Mehdi Taremi was one who was mentioned to me who we might look at, I don’t mind that at all.”

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Tread carefully

Fulham need to tread carefully here.

Mitrovic’s goals will need replacing if he heads to Saudi Arabia, and while Taremi has been scoring goals for fun in Portugal for a while now, the Portuguese League can be a funny one.

Let’s not forget, Carlos Vinicius was once a Golden Boot winner over in Portugal and both Tottenham and Fulham know that he, quite simply, isn’t that good at this level.

This would be a real gamble for Fulham.