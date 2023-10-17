‘Mentally gone’: Charlie Adam says £40m player checked out after he didn’t get to join Arsenal

Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League last season came as a massive shock.

The Foxes finished in the bottom three after a season of turmoil last term, but, in all honesty, they should’ve been nowhere near the drop zone.

Leicester had way too many talented players to go down that season with the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and many others being way too talented to be relegated.

However, despite the squad’s ability, many players let the side down, and one of those was certainly Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian, quite simply, wasn’t good enough last season, and according to Charlie Adam, speaking on the Squeaky Bum Time Podcast, the £40m man looked like he had mentally checked out after his move to Arsenal fell through last summer.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Tielemans checked out

Adam spoke about the former Leicester City man.

“I look back at Leicester and they lost Schmeichel, they lost Fofana. Tielemans was half gone, you could see it he was mentally gone in his head. You can see that he didn’t get his move to Arsenal in the summer. Maddison is probably the only one who played to a decent enough level to warrant a bit of interest or an England call-up,” Adam said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Wrong attitude

Tielemans really didn’t look up for it at Leicester last season, and that’s probably why he didn’t get the massive move he was looking for.

The Belgian is clearly a very talented player, but his attitude was all wrong last season, and he’s already kicking up a bit of a fuss at Aston Villa after his start to life at Villa Park didn’t quite go to plan.

Tielemans is a fantastic player, but he needs to buck up his ideas in terms of application if he wants to get back to the level he once showed during his early days at Leicester.