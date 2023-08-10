‘Medical tests will take place today’: Romano says ‘excellent’ Aston Villa target is now joining Europa League side

Aston Villa were linked with a goalkeeper from another Premier League club but the latest news suggests he is heading elsewhere.

It has been a great summer for Aston Villa. With them also competing in Europe, they definitely needed some squad depth.

This saw reports link them with Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar. Sadly it looks like they have lost out on signing him according to reports.

Both Fabrizio Romano and Kicker shared the transfer update. Romano said: “Bayer Leverkusen sign Matěj Kovář from Man United on permanent deal. Fee will be €9m, as per Kicker. First part of medical tests will take place today.”

Aston Villa miss out on Matej Kovar

The ‘excellent‘ goalkeeper has shown top potential. Due to this, it is no shock to see a top German side wanting to sign him this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen are in the Europa League and no doubt this would have been something that pulled the goalkeeper to sign for the club.

Villa already have a top goalkeeper in Emiliano Martinez. Due to this, it won’t be the end of the world that they have missed out on Kovar.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is only 23 years-old so could have definitely been someone for the future to replace Emiliano Martinez.

With the signings Aston Villla have made, there is no doubting that they probably have some other targets lined up and have prepared for this.

It will be interesting to see now if they hold out or if they immediately start looking elsewhere to find some competition or cover for their starting goalkeeper.