Leeds ace team mate deemed ‘the best in the world’ set for medical ahead of exit

The latest news suggests that Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is close to completing a move away from the club this summer.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg provided an update on the Leeds player. He said: “Former Bayern player Marc Roca, on verge to join Real Betis now.

“There were more rounds of negotiations in the last days as Betis tried to get him on permanent deal. Now it’s a one year loan without an option to buy. Last details have to be clarified. Medical soon.”

This is no doubt big news as not only is Roca leaving but there is also no permanent option to purchase him for Real Betis.

It is no shock to start to see some of the players at Leeds leaving following their relegation, but the club wouuld have probably liked their permanent futures to have been decided.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Marc Roca set to leave Leeds

There was lots of excitement when Roca, who formerly played for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, joined Leeds. It showed how far they had come since their prior years in the Championship.

Despite this, they found the Premier League to hard last season and ended up relegated. With there definitely being quality in the squad, relegation was always going to see clubs come circling.

In the first place, according to Plettenberg, the move was meant to be a sale but it has now changed to just a loan with no-option to buy.

This news will maybe be a shock for Leeds fans but it seems like this could be a great thing to happen for the club this summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

If Leeds could get promoted straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, then they could perhaps convince Roca to stay with them in the Premier League.

His team mate Rodrigo has been full of praise when talking about the midfielder and called him ‘the best in the world‘.

The highly-rated player, who Leeds reportedly signed for £10million, could be a great Premier League player for them if they return and it would no doubt feel like a new signing.