‘Medical later today’: Sky Sports journalist confirms Newcastle will be signing Chelsea player

Newcastle United are close to making another signing this summer, with Lewis Hall preparing to arrive from Chelsea.

The young full-back looked set to stay at Stamford Bridge and pen a long-term deal but the Blues have seen this as an opportunity to bring some funds into the club.

And according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Hall is now set to complete his move to the Northeast today, with a medical scheduled on Tyneside.

Downie, confirming the news on X, has stated that Newcastle will pay around £35m all in for Hall, who was one of the standout young players last season despite Chelsea’s struggles.

Hall is one of a number of players to emerge from the Chelsea youth ranks in recent years. However, with Todd Boehly now running the show, these players are being put up for sale rather than immediately integrated into the first XI.

The likes of Trevoh Chalobah are also up for sale this summer, while former academy graduates like Ruben Loftus-Cheek have also been sold on.

Hall is likely to complete Newcastle’s summer spending this year. The Toon have brought in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes alongside Hall, while Tino Livramento also joined from Southampton.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 21: Lewis Hall of Chelsea during a training session at the NovaCare Centre on July 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle building for the future

There is a lot to admire about the recruitment at Newcastle right now. The players they’re bringing in under Eddie Howe are all players who can contribute both now an in the future.

The signing of Hall is an interesting one to say the least. He looked like being Chelsea’s next big thing last season but they’ve now buckled and sold him at the first opportunity it seems.

Newcastle have stocked the full-back positions up nicely now and it looks very much like they’re set for the future.