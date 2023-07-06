The latest news from journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that reported Tottenham Hotspur signing Manor Solomon is not due to have a medical today.

Reports have suggested that Solomon will be signing for Tottenham on a five-year deal. Fabrizio Romano also reported that the winger was due to have a medical today.

Despite this, Gold has suggested that the medical will not happened when reportedly planned. The journalist took to new social media app Threads to report the latest on Solomon’s future and his medical.

He said: “For those asking, Manor Solomon’s medical at Spurs currently is not planned for today.”

Solomon was on loan at Fulham last season and clearly impressed those at Spurs to be signing for the club this summer transfer window.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham close to signing Solomon

No doubt it is great that Spurs are close to signing Solomon but until the medical is complete there will be worries that he will not sign.

This will cause an issue as there could be some complications when the medical is signed. The club will also want to have the majority of their signings in before pre-season. If they can get their signings in early then they will be better prepared for the next campaign.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has already signed James Maddison and a new goalkeeper. It looks like he is being backed by Daniel Levy as Spurs look to rebuild.

Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Solomon scored four Premier League goals last season in his 19 appearances. Despite this being a low tally for the winger he shone in other aspects of the game.

The club have some great attackers but definitely need some squad depth. Solomon, who is a ‘quality‘ winger, seems like the best addition to add some perfect squad depth.