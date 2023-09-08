Liverpool ace Cody Gakpo has looked like a decent addition at Anfield so far.

The Reds signed the Netherlands international at the end of last year for a reported £35million.

Gakpo had just enjoyed an impressive World Cup for the Oranje as Liverpool beat the likes of Manchester United to his signature.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has made 30 appearances to date for the Reds, featuring in several positions for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

On Thursday, Gakpo was in action for the Netherlands as they ran out 3-0 winners over Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The victory breathed new life into the Dutch’s qualifying campaign as they leapfrogged the Greeks into second spot in Group B.

Gakpo got on the scoresheet for the hosts, chesting down a Denzel Dumfries cross and firing home in the 31st minute.

The Liverpool attacker’s goal was the second of the game, after Marten de Roon opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

Wout Weghorst then added a third for the Dutch six minutes before the break, after which it was plain sailing for the hosts.

‘Looked good’

Gakpo’s performance saw him earn plaudits from media outlets who rated the Oranje players for their displays on the night.

Football Oranje gave him 7.5 out of 10 and wrote: “The Liverpool forward got himself on the scoresheet and looked good with his dribbling ability.

“He could be the man to lead the line until a new striker is found. Went off with 25 minutes left.”

Meanwhile, FCUpdate.nl went with 7 out of 10 for the Liverpool ace.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

“The highlight for Gakpo was his goal after half an hour,” they wrote of the £120,000-a-week ace.

“He received a cross from Dumfries, took a calm approach in the penalty area and finished calmly.

” He was also important before the 3-0, by turning away from his opponent and starting a good sprint.

“After an hour, Gakpo distinguished himself in ‘his’ Eindhoven with a nice action between three Greeks and shortly afterwards he was taken off.”