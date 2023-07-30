Liverpool thrashed Leicester City 4-0 in a pre-season friendly today and youngster Ben Doak impressed the media with his display.

The Reds are enjoying a promising pre-season so far as they are yet to taste defeat in their tour of the Far East.

Jurgen Klopp is integrating summer signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister into his side as he prepares for the new campaign.

Liverpool are expected to reinforce their midfield further after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. But the German boss will be delighted with his side’s display on Sunday as they put four past Leicester City.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring midway through the first-half before Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota gave them a 3-0 lead heading into half-time.

And Ben Doak came off the bench to get amongst the goals and earned high praise from the media off the back of his display.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Media impressed with Doak

Yahoo News handed Doak an eight out of 10 for his display from the bench and praised the 17-year-old for getting amongst the goals.

The outlet wrote: “Took his goal superbly and was a constant threat yet again.”

The Liverpool Echo also heaped praise on Doak for his direct approach in the game and stated that he was a real threat off the right-hand side.

“Threatened as ever with his direct play down the right and in right place to nod home the fourth from close range,” the outlet wrote.

Photo by Lampson Yip – Clicks Images/Getty Images

Doak has really caught the eye during pre-season and could be set for a more prominent role under Klopp this season.

The Scotsman impressed for the Under-21s last time out as he netted eight times and provided six assists in 21 appearances.

Of course, Doak will face an uphill battle breaking into Liverpool’s side this season due to Klopp’s wealth of options up-front.

But the youngster has proven he could play an important role as a back-up option to Mohamed Salah.