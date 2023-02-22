Media impressed with Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt display last night, he looked really ‘sharp’











Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt has left the media impressed after his display for Sunderland last night.

The 20-year-old completed a switch to the Stadium of Light last month in search of regular first-team football.

Gelhardt has already racked up five Championship appearances for Sunderland and he grabbed his first goal for the club as they lost to Rotherham last night.

The youngster was apparently a standout performer for the Black Cats in the 2-1 defeat and the early signs of his loan spell are promising.

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Media impressed with Gelhardt display

Chronicle Live handed the Englishman a seven out of 10 rating for his display at the New York Stadium.

He received the joint-highest rating from the outlet out of the whole Sunderland side, alongside Luke O’Nien, Dan Ballard and Patrick Roberts.

The Leeds youngster impressed as he opened his account for the club with a well-taken header at the back post.

The outlet wrote: “Off the mark, and had chances to score more. Looked sharp and hungry. A very promising performance.”

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Gelhardt enjoyed a run in the Leeds side last season under Marcelo Bielsa due to the squad being decimated by injuries.

But since the Argentine was dismissed and players returned from injury under Jesse Marsch, he found opportunities more difficult to come by.

The centre-forward started in just two games under Marsch before heading to Sunderland in January, but he’s started in every single game for Championship outfit since leaving Elland Road.

Gelhardt will undoubtedly benefit from playing regularly in a difficult league and it’s promising for Leeds that he is already making an impact for Sunderland.

He will be hoping to rack up some much-needed experience before returning to Thorp Arch under a new manager in Javi Garcia.

