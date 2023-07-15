Media hails 20-year-old Newcastle talent’s display against Gateshead

Newcastle United got their pre-season programme underway with a 3-2 win at Gateshead.

The Magpies had to come from two goals down at half time to secure victory at the International Stadium.

Newcastle conceded after just 12 minutes, Marcus Dinanga putting the National League side in front.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff and Matt Ritchie all had chances but failed to find a way past the Gateshead keeper.

The hosts then doubled their lead on the stroke of half time as Ste Wearne netted after an initial Karl Darlow block.

Newcastle were much improved in the second half and ended up drawing level by the hour mark.

Elliot Anderson halved the deficit before he assisted for Allan Saint-Maximin to restore parity.

Newcastle had the final say as Jay Turner-Cooke came off the bench to find the winner for the visitors.

‘Man of the match’

Obviously you can’t look too much into player performances in pre-season, particularly in the first game.

Nonetheless, when players do particularly well, we feel it’s good to single them out for praise.

Elliot Anderson delivered a particularly good performance at the International Stadium.

The 20-year-old was instrumental in getting Newcastle back into the game.

Several media outlets covering the game also liked what they saw from Anderson.

Chronicle Live gave him 9 out of 10 and wrote: “Scored one, made one. Man of the match.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle World went with 8 out of 10.

They wrote: “Inspired a Newcastle comeback in the second half with a goal and assist.”

Finally, the Shields Gazette also gave Anderson an 8 out of 10.

“Did well to pull a goal back for Newcastle after the break which jolted the visitors into action,” they wrote.

“Set up Saint-Maximin for the equaliser. The bright spark.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

It’s great to see Anderson do so well, and hopefully there’ll be more of the same in the coming weeks.

He’s been progressing so well, and it would be nice to see him become a regular at St James’ Park.