Media hails 19-year-old Everton talent’s ‘sensational’ display v Stade Nyonnais

Everton got their pre-season friendly programme off to a winning start with victory over Stade Nyonnais in Switzerland.

The Toffees ran out 2-1 winners against the Swiss second-tier outfit at the Centre Sportif de Colovray.

Everton were bright from the off and knocked on the hosts’ door time and time again in the first half.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

However, the Toffees didn’t manage to break the deadlock despite numerous chances, and it was goalless at the break.

As is almost customary in pre-season games, there were numerous substitutions at the break.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, MacKenzie Hunt, Francis Okoronkwo, Tyler Onyango and Katia Kouyate all came on for Everton.

The latter went on to open the scoring for the Toffees, breaking the deadlock just after the hour mark.

Alex Iwobi controlled a high ball before driving across the penalty area and picking out Kouyate.

The 19-year-old took a touch before rifling into the roof of the net.

Just 10 minutes later, Okoronkwo was brought down in the box for a penalty which Neal Maupay converted.

Although Nyon halved the deficit late on through Dylan Dougourd’s late volley, Everton held on for the win.

‘Very encouraging’

Everton delivered a decent display and Katia Kouyate was one of the standout players for the Toffees.

Both the Liverpool Echo and Liverpool World, who published full-time player ratings, liked what they saw from the young striker.

They both gave Kouyate an 8 out of 10 for his efforts on the day.

The Liverpool Echo wrote: ‘Lively second half showing on the left wing.

‘He broke the deadlock with a smartly-taken drive into the roof of the net.’

Liverpool World wrote: ‘A sensational left-footed finish opened the scoring and his acrobatic celebration wasn’t bad either.

‘Went on one excellent run in the closing stages that won Everton a free-kick. Very encouraging.’

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

It’s great to see an academy star impress in a pre-season game. Dyche will no doubt be delighted with what he saw.

Let’s hope he keeps up the good work and stakes a claim for a first-team spot over the coming months.