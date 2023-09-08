Media hails £100k-a-week Spurs player’s ‘offensive’ international display

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may have just given Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou some food for thought.

The Tottenham player is yet to start a Premier League game for Spurs this year and his future seemed uncertain over the summer.

Hojbjerg told Bold earlier this week that he and Postecoglou have had clear conversations about his future opportunities at Tottenham.

And on Thursday, the £100,000-a-week Spurs player reminded everyone of his abilities with an impressive goalscoring performance for Denmark.

Hojbjerg’s nation ran out 4-0 winners over San Marino in Euro 2024 qualifying, with the Tottenham ace opening the scoring.

In the 26th minute, the ball dropped to Hojbjerg on the edge of the box, and he let rip with a half-volley into the corner of the net.

Joakim Maehle and Jonas Wind added a goal apiece before the interval, before Christian Eriksen rounded off a resounding win in second-half injury time.

‘A boss in midfield’

Several Danish media outlets who rated Denmark’s players praised Hojbjerg for his display as well as his goal.

DR gave the Spurs ace 7 out of 10 and wrote: “The midfielder from Tottenham has not had quite as many minutes in the club team as he is used to, but in the Danish midfield he is self-described and a very clear leader.

“Hojbjerg resolutely put Denmark 1-0 up and directed both fellow players and the audience in the Park with great authority, before he was replaced early in the second half to save some energy.”

Tipsbladet, meanwhile, went with 5 out of 6, saying: “Did he just book a ticket for the role of the national team’s 10?

“If you didn’t know better, you could at least think after Thursday’s game that Hojbjerg was a decidedly offensive player!

“His defensive qualities weren’t needed as much as usual, but he was still a boss in midfield and at the same time had a lot of freedom to get forward.

“Among other things, he acknowledged that with a great goal, while he also had a third-last foot in Jonas Wind’s scoring.”