The Italian media have delivered their verdicts on Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele’s display in the Champions League quarter-final last night.

Ndombele is currently enjoying a spell at Napoli after he was forced out of Tottenham by Antonio Conte last summer.

The 26-year-old’s move to north London just hasn’t worked out and he’s failed to nail down a place in the side under three different managers now.

Ndombele has had a mixed campaign in Italy with Napoli this season, having a hand in three goals in 37 appearances.

The Frenchman started for Spalletti’s men in the Champions League quarter-final last night as they exited the competition at the hands of AC Milan.

Spurs fans will know all too well about Ndombele’s habit of fading in the latter stages of games and it seems that he put in this type of performance once again last night.

Media deliver verdicts on Ndombele display

Napoli couldn’t manage to overturn a 1-0 deficit last night as they drew 1-1 with the Rossoneri. Olivier Giroud gave the visitors the lead, before Victor Osimhen levelled things up in stoppage time.

Ndoombele gave the ball away for Milan’s only goal of the game and it’s fair to say that Italian outlet Calciomercato weren’t impressed with his efforts to track back thereafter.

The outlet handed him a rating of 5.5 out of 10 for his display and labelled his attempts to track Rafael Leao as ‘lazy’.

“Forty minutes of great level, but he misses an easy check and is lazy in recovering on Giroud’s goal,” they wrote.

Ndombele’s mistake was a slightly unlucky one, but his attempt to track back and help Napoli’s defence thereafter was simply not good enough.

90 Min also echoed Calciomercato’s thoughts on his display as the outlet said he was ‘excellent’ before giving Milan their opener. They were slightly less generous with their rating though as they gave him a five out of 10.

They said: “Had enjoyed an excellent half before his miscontrol gifted Leao the chance to hare forward.”

Spurs fans had grown used to Ndombele putting in mixed performances during his time in north London.

The midfielder clearly has all the talent in the world, but he seems incapable of producing across the full 90 minutes of a match.

It will be intriguing to see what happens with Ndombele in the summer as it seems unlikely that Napoli will end up making his move permanent. Of course, he could get yet another opportunity at Spurs under a potential new manager.

But you get the feeling that it may be time for Ndombele to move on permanently as he’s shown little signs of improvement during his time in Italy this season.

