McManaman couldn’t believe what he saw from £85m Liverpool ace in first half of Europa League match

Liverpool played their first Europa League match of the season tonight and pundit Steve McManaman could not believe what he saw from Darwin Nunez in the first half.

Liverpool went down 1-0 in the first half to their opponents LASK and this would have shocked everyone watching.

They didn’t manage to equalise until the second half and then they also managed to take the lead and hold on to the win.

It was a big win for the Reds as Klopp rotated his whole staring lineup for the match and it shows just how much squad depth Liverpool have.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Steve McManaman on what he saw from Nunez tonight

£85million signing Darwin Nunez started the match, and he ended up scoring a penalty in the second-half to level the scores.

Despite this, in the first half of the match, Steve McManaman, who was commentating on the game for TNT Sports (21/09/23, 6:20PM) could not believe what he saw in the 35th minute.

Nunez had a big chance to score a header from the corner. He was about six yards out and got the shot on target, but the goalkeeper still managed to save the shot.

After the opportunity, McManaman said to TNT Sports (21/09/23, 6:20PM): “What a save. what a miss, however you want to say it, I was just expecting the net to bustle, Darwin Nunez, simple header, what a stop by the goalkeeper.”

Photo by Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Of course the goalkeeper made a good save, but when Nunez is that close to goal he has to be scoring. He has performed well so far this season but he would have no doubt be disappointed by missing the chance.

In the end, the opportunity didn’t matter as Liverpool won, but it is no shock to hear McManaman so shocked by what Nunez did in the first half.