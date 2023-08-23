Tottenham need a new striker after selling Harry Kane.

Spurs have been linked with the likes of Jonathan David and Gift Orban as of late, but we can’t help but think that they need a bigger name through the door than either of those two.

There have been some tentative links to Romelu Lukaku as of late, and according to ESPN’s Janusz Michallik, this is a move that could make a lot of sense.

Indeed, the pundit says that Lukaku to Spurs could make sense, claiming that the Belgian is a better option than Richarlison and that it would be a simple move on a personal level as he’d simply be moving across London.

Photo by RAUL MEE/AFP via Getty Images

Lukaku to Tottenham

Michallik gave his verdict on this potential move for the £97.5m striker.

“I think there’s a quiet time for Lukaku now. Who knows? Chelsea again? Maybe Spurs? Ange is a great manager, he knows how to deal with people, it’s a complete 180 with Spurs and the way they have played. Richarlison, not excellent, he’s no Harry Kane, and it’s not a big move obviously, he can keep the same house, so maybe Spurs,” Michallik said.

Photo by Joosep Martinson – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Surely not

Romelu Lukaku to Tottenham is a transfer that only makes sense on the most basic of surface levels. However, if you dig ever so slightly deeper every argument for this transfer collapses.

Yes, moving across London is easy, but Lukaku has, quite clearly, not been happy in London as of late.

Yes, Ange Postecoglou’s system is attacking, but he wants pacy strikers who get in behind, not big target men like Lukaku who slow play down and hold the ball up.

This is a move that wouldn’t make sense, and it’s hard to see this one actually happening.