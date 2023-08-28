‘Maybe’: Paul Merson thinks Tottenham could make move for ‘remarkable’ £80m PL player

Paul Merson has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur should consider holding off on signing a striker until the January transfer window when they can perhaps target Ivan Toney.

Merson was speaking to Sky Sports as he insisted that Spurs need to get a goalscorer in following the departure of Harry Kane earlier in the window.

Photo by Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is going to be fascinating to see what the future holds for Ivan Toney over the next few months. Of course, Brentford would have surely faced a much tougher task trying to keep the striker had he not been suspended for breaching betting guidelines.

Merson thinks Tottenham could make move for Toney

Toney scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season. Only Erling Haaland and Kane found the back of the net more often.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Tottenham sold Kane to Bayern Munich this summer. And they have not signed a real replacement for the 30-year-old.

Richarlison has had a difficult time so far. So it is hardly surprising that Merson believes that Tottenham need to sign a new striker in one of the coming windows. And he suggested the Brentford man as the option they need to consider.

“Kane is obviously that good there is no direct replacement, but they do need someone in. Maybe they wait until January and go for Ivan Toney,” he told Sky Sports.

“If they’re not in the top-four race in January I doubt they’ll spend big until the summer, when they’ve assessed the first season under Ange Postecoglou.”

The Times recently reported that Brentford value Toney at £80 million. So it is going to be incredibly difficult to convince the Bees to let him go in January.

But there are not too many world-class strikers around right now. So Thomas Frank’s side are surely going to receive a number of offers for Toney once he is available again – particularly if he can get back to his best.

Frank has suggested that Toney’s form was ‘remarkable‘ last season. And it would be a huge statement if Tottenham could indeed bring him in.

Certainly, the pressure is on Richarlison after his slow start to the campaign.