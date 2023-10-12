‘Maybe’: Journalist suggests Liverpool could hijack deal for ‘the best player in the world’

Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave PSG in 2024, and while many believe that Real Madrid will be his ultimate destination, the attacker could yet end up playing in England.

That is according to Luke Edwards who was speaking on the BBC Football Gossip Daily Podcast about the Frenchman.

Edwards says that while Mbappe does have his heart set on Madrid, you can’t rule out a bit of January action from the Premier League, stating that hijacks from either Manchester City or Liverpool can’t be ruled out.

Liverpool or City moves possible

Edwards spoke about ‘the best player in the world’ and his future.

“I think Mbappe has his heart set on this Real Madrid move, but I think there might be a bit of action in January. Premier League clubs have money. If Manchester City decided they wanted to make a move for Mbappe and got encouragement from Mbappe’s camp, I could see Manchester City going in for him. There have been vague rumours of Liverpool being interested as well. There has been some contact between clubs via intermediaries in the past. I think there might just be a bit of action in January. I don’t know where he would rather go,” Edwards said.

“Yeah, the likes of Man City and Liverpool, maybe they will come in for him in January. I don’t think it’s beyond the realms of possibility for sure to hijack that deal, but all signposts point to him going to Real Madrid.”

Not impossible

It may sound ridiculous, but we also don’t think either of these moves would be impossible either.

As we know, Manchester City have an unlimited pot of wealth, while Liverpool do still have some of that Moises Caicedo money leftover, while there has been suggestions that another big-money offer for Mo Salah could arrive in January that would give Liverpool the funds needed to make this deal happen.

It’s outlandish and it’s unlikely, but it may not be impossible to imagine Mbappe coming to England next year.