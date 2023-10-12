‘Maybe’: Journalist says he could see ‘outstanding’ Man Utd player signing for Tottenham

Harry Maguire needs a move away from Manchester United.

The England international has been getting minutes for the Red Devils as of late due to an ongoing injury crisis, but make no mistake about it, he’s fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

For the sake of his career, Maguire could do with finding a new club, and according to Charlie Wyett, speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages Podcast, there could be a few avenues open for him.

Indeed, Wyett was asked where he could see Maguire ending up, and he named West Ham, Newcastle and Tottenham as potential destinations for the ‘outstanding’ Manchester United defender.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Spurs possible for Maguire

Wyett shared his verdict on where Maguire could end up.

“Where could you see him ending up? West Ham seemed like quite a good fit to be fair?” Wyett was asked.

“Yeah, potentially. And I thought maybe even Newcastle to strengthen their squad, they have more games. I thought he’d be a good fit for Newcastle or maybe even Tottenham as well. He’s a good player, he gets a lot of stick with some of the rubbish he has to put up with,” Wyett said.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Not a bad idea

In all honesty, a move to Tottenham could work for Maguire and for Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou has cultivated a really positive atmosphere at Tottenham that has helped a number of dwindling stars rediscover their best form, and Maguire could do the same.

The Manchester United ace isn’t a bad player. He’s just lacking form and lacking confidence, but under a new manager who trusts him and in the right environment, he could well end up being a useful Premier League player once again.