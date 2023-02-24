Phil Hay says £11m Leeds player could miss crucial Southampton clash











Leeds United take on Southampton this weekend in a massive fixture in the Premier League and Phil Hay has been discussing team news.

The respected Athletic reporter has been discussing how Leeds might line up on his Phil Hay Show. New manager Javi Gracia will take the reins. And after watching Leeds limp to defeat at Everton, changes could be afoot.

However, one enforced change for Gracia might come in the form of new £11m signing, Max Wober.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The defender was withdrawn at half-time with a bad shoulder at Everton. And Hay believes that it would be a huge surprise to see the new arrival involved in Gracia’s first XI as Leeds boss.

“I would be surprised if Wober is involved. He obviously had his shoulder injury which we saw him on the pitch try and pop it back in and he played on until half time but he did not look comfortable,” Hay said.

“He didn’t have a good game and I don’t know if that was because it was affecting him and awkward to play with but I’d be surprised if he was involved.”

Wober has impressed in the main since arriving from RB Salzburg. His absence could give Rasmus Kristensen or Liam Cooper the chance to step into the fold.

TBR’s View: Wober a big loss for Leeds v Southampton

Any new manager would want all his first-team fit for selection and there’s no doubting Wober’s absence will hurt Leeds.

The defender has been great since he signed and looked the part. Against Southampton, Leeds could really do with all their best defenders.

Of course, Wober’s loss is another player’s gain. It should, in theory, give someone a big chance to impress their new manager and stake a claim. Leeds simply have to beat Southampton, and Gracia will be hoping his players are well up for the task.