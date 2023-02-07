Mauricio Pochettino sends message to Harry Kane on Instagram after he breaks Tottenham record











Mauricio Pochettino has now sent a six-word message to Harry Kane after watching him become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time top goalscorer on Sunday.

Kane bagged a well-taken goal against Manchester City which ultimately handed Tottenham a 1-0 win on the day.

The 29-year-old’s effort took him to a staggering total of 267 goals for the club, which meant he surpassed Jimmy Greaves’ long-standing record.

The England captain will now have one eye on breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record, while he’s just one off becoming the Three Lions’ all-time top scorer.

Kane looked absolutely delighted after the final whistle as his landmark goal also led to a vital three points for Tottenham.

Now, he’s received praise from his former boss Pochettino, who played a key role in his development as one of the world’s best strikers.

Pochettino sends message to Kane

Pochettino took to Instagram last night to congratulate his former player and expressed his pride at Kane’s achievements.

He posted on his story: “Congratulations 267! Very proud of you.”

Kane’s emergence as an elite Premier League striker came under the Argentine, where he picked up two Golden Boot awards as Spurs pushed for major honours.

The Englishman has developed into a completely different player since, but he was arguably at his best in terms of goalscoring under Pochettino. Kane netted 169 of his 267 goals for Spurs under his former boss.

The £200,000-a-week striker built a close bond with the 50-year-old and the pair have reportedly remained in close contact after Pochettino was sacked back in 2019.

Of course, the Argentine has been linked with a return to north London over the past couple of years but for now, Kane seems to be enjoying life under Antonio Conte.

