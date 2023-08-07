Mauricio Pochettino now has real doubts about signing £68m Tottenham target

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly has real doubts about signing reported Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

That’s according to The Guardian, with the outlet claiming that Juventus are offering Vlahovic as part of a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku.

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham remains up in the air after a weekend filled with speculation over a move to Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old blocked out the noise on Sunday as he netted four times in Tottenham’s 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

But the possibility of Spurs losing their all-time top goalscorer remains and they have been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Dean Jones claimed just last week that Vlahovic is ‘still there’ if Tottenham want to sign him.

Yet, they have been faced with competition for his signature as Chelsea have also expressed an interest in the Serbian.

But it seems that Tottenham’s former boss, Mauricio Pochettino, is unconvinced about signing Vlahovic for Chelsea this summer.

Pochettino has doubts over Vlahovic

The Guardian reports that Juve are offering Vlahovic as part of a deal to land Lukaku this summer.

Yet, Pochettino has real doubts about signing the 23-year-old and is not convinced by the move.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Vlahovic endured a difficult campaign at Juve last time out as he struggled with his fitness and form.

The 23-year-old still managed to score ten times across 27 appearances though and has proven to be a prolific goalscorer in Italy.

He’s been long-linked with a move to England, but it remains unclear whether Spurs will firm up their interest with Pochettino unconvinced by the move.