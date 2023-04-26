Mauricio Pochettino going to Chelsea could help Tottenham Hotspur keep Harry Kane - opinion











Mauricio Pochettino going to Chelsea could help Tottenham Hotspur keep their striker Harry Kane as the manager wants to give Romelu Lukaku a chance.

The Telegraph reports that if Pochettino were to become the manager of Chelsea then he would be prepared to offer Lukaku the chance to revive his career and lead the attack at the Blues.

The Belgian forward is currently on loan at Inter Milan. He will be returning to London in the summer and will be ready to play for Chelsea next season.

Pochettino was a fan favourite and he is still adored by fans of Tottenham. Despite this, he fancies the move to their London rivals Chelsea.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Pochettino could help Tottenham keep Harry Kane

There has been a lot of talk around the future of Spurs striker Harry Kane. His contract is due to expire in 2024 and many believe he needs to move elsewhere to win trophies. Chelsea have been recently linked with the player.

Despite these links, Kane is highly unlikely to make this move to Spurs’ rivals. This is due to his allegiance to the North London club.

News that Pochettino would be willing to give Lukaku a second chance at Chelsea further enforces that the player would not leave for the Blues. This would help Tottenham keep Kane. Chelsea are one of the only teams likely to be able to afford him. He will not want to be battling for game time at the club.

If he is going to give Lukaku a chance, then he will be making the Belgian his no.1 centre-forward. Neither Kane, nor Lukaku, will want to be second choice. So, Lukaku getting another go at Chelsea ruled them out of a move for Kane.

Spurs fans will be hoping to keep the “exceptional” striker as he is vital to their success.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

