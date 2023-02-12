Fabrizio Romano has disappointing Mauricio Pochettino news for Leeds United











Fabrizio Romano has dropped some interesting news regarding Leeds’ manager search this morning, specifically around Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino is one of the more high profile names being mentioned by some in relation to the Leeds job. The former Spurs coach is out of work, and is linked with most big jobs when they come up.

Of course, he is a high calibre manager. His time with PSG wasn’t exactly how he’d have liked. But he remains a top coach in Europe, and highly-courted by most teams when it comes to new appointments.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

However, as it stands, Pochettino won’t be going to Leeds. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano anyway, who wrote on the situation for his latest CaughtOffside newsletter this morning.

“Despite some speculation, I’m not aware of Mauricio Pochettino being in contact with Leeds. They know he’s waiting for different kind of club with different ambitions,” Romano wrote.

Pochettino being out of the running is a blow to Leeds, of course. However, there’ll have been a realism from inside the club that he was always going to be tough to get.

Leeds are still keen on Andoni Iraola too, and believe he could be keen on making the move to West Yorkshire.

TBR’s View: Pochettino to Leeds was never likely

As Romano says, Pochettino appears to be waiting for a different type of project. In fact, he almost appears to be waiting to see what happens at Tottenham many feel.

Pochettino remains one of the best managers in world football. PSG didn’t quite get the best of him but Tottenham fans love him, and saw full well what he brings.

Leeds, meanwhile, now face a race against time to have the new man in place for next week. They face Everton next weekend, in arguably the biggest game of their season.