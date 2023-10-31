Matty Cash simply can’t believe how quick 24-year-old has settled at Aston Villa

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has now revealed his surprise at how quickly Moussa Diaby has settled at the club since arriving this summer.

Cash was speaking to The Athletic in an article outlining the blossoming relationship between Ollie Watkins and Diaby at Villa.

And the defender thought the duo were doing incredibly well, especially given how little time the Frenchman has had to adapt.

Cash said: “Moussa has developed really quickly. He has found his feet in the league really quick.

“Ollie has played in the league for a while now and he’s bang in form. We want to keep our players firing and keep the boys up front scoring.”

Of course, Villa do now sit fifth in the league under Unai Emery this season and are showing no signs of slowing down.

If a European campaign was supposed to disrupt their league form, then someone better get the message to Villa Park.

The likes of Emery, Watkins and Diaby have all had a ton of deserved praise for Villa’s fortunes of late, but perhaps Cash’s role has been understated.

Cash thinks Diaby already looks at home at Villa

Matty Cash arrived from Nottingham Forest back in 2020 and really has proved to be an incredibly consistent performer.

And although he settled quite seamlessly, that hasn’t been the case for every arrival in recent years.

Danny Drinkwater was detailing one big regret of his career yesterday, his time at Aston Villa.

The midfielder said everything felt right when he arrived at the club, but he was simply rushed into minutes far too quickly.

Drinkwater then shared how he began to try too hard to get his fitness up the scratch, which worked to his detriment.

And whilst Diaby didn’t face the same challenges when he arrived at Villa, fans will be pleased to see Cash’s comments on him settling so well.

There’s a ton of reasons to be optimistic as Villa fan right now, and 24-year-old Diaby’s potential is as exciting as any.