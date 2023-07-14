‘Matter of hours’: Arsenal now closer than ever to announcing signing of ‘unbelievable’ player – journalist

Arsenal fans can finally get themselves ready for the club to announce the signing of West Ham’s Declan Rice today.

Rice has been linked with a move to Arsenal ever since the window opened and after weeks of back and forth, it seems like things are done.

Arsenal jet off to the USA this weekend for pre-season preparations and Rice is set to be included on the tour.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs this afternoon, Rice is now just a matter of hours away from being announce as an Arsenal player. It will bring an end to one of the longest sagas of the summer so far. The Gunners are expected to pay more than £100m to land Rice.

Lauded by Teddy Sheringham as an ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder, Rice will hope to kick on further at Arsenal and build his career even more.

Rice captained West Ham to European success this season to leave the Hammers with the perfect parting gift.

The England midfielder will likely go straight into Arsenal’s starting XI. Granit Xhaka has already left a void in the middle while Thomas Partey could also still leave the club.

Party time for Arsenal fans

The Gunners fans have waited patiently for this one and it looks like they’re finally going to get that big announcement they wanted.

Rice is going to be a huge signing for Arsenal. For the club, it shows they can beat the best to big signings. For Rice, it’s a step up in class and a chance to play Champions League football.

Arsenal are motoring along quite nicely this summer. Rice is a fine signing and along with the additions of Havertz and Timber, it looks like the Gunners are going in the right direction.