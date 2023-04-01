Matt Law provides latest Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham update











Tottenham fans needn’t get their hopes up of landing Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, according to The Telegraph’s Matt Law.

Law has been speaking on Matt Hayes’ Tottenham podcast about all things Tottenham. The biggest item on the agenda was who the next manager of Spurs might be.

A number of names have been linked. But among all those names, there still remains a clamour among many to see Mauricio Pochettino return to the club.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

However, Law believes Pochettino won’t be back in North London any time soon.

“I never want to say never cos in football you get caught out. But I think at the moment it’s very unlikely, because of the reasons I spoke about in terms of the reticence and the go backs. He would require so many guarantees that I’m just not sure that Tottenham as they stand right now could or even be prepared to give them,” Law said.

“But never say never. Pochettino and Levy haven’t fallen out. They still have a good relationship. I think Pochettino will one day manage Tottenham again. But I think it’s more likely after another job. I think if that Real Madrid job comes up as we are expecting it to then that’s the one he’ll be most interested in.”

Pochettino has been out work a while now since leaving PSG. He is known to be open to a Spurs return but also has eyes on the Real Madrid job as well.

TBR’s View: Pochettino and Tottenham might have to move on at some point

While the notion that sees Pochettino return to Spurs is the dream for some, there might come a point where all parties park this and move on for good.

Sure, Pochettino would be better than some options right now. But on the other hand, going back to an old flame can sometimes be the worst thing you can do.

If it’s not now for Poch and Spurs, then it might not be ever. And in reality, that might actually be a good thing.