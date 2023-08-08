Matt Doherty has opened up on his time at Tottenham Hotspur and suggested that he loved his spell in North London as he now prepares for his second Wolves debut.

Doherty was speaking exclusively to the Express and Star following his return to Molineux this summer after a brief stint at Atletico Madrid.

It has been an interesting year for Matt Doherty. The right-back started the January transfer window on the books at Tottenham. But as the deadline passed, he was completing a free transfer to Atletico Madrid after Spurs had already reached the limit for international loans they could sanction.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

His time in the Spanish capital did not really get going. For some Spurs fans, that may not have come as a real surprise as the Republic of Ireland international had not had the easiest time with Tottenham.

Doherty happy with Tottenham spell

There were bright moments. It had appeared that he had won Antonio Conte over towards the end of the 2021/22 season. But a serious injury really set him back. And he never really regained his place.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Nevertheless, Doherty has suggested that he has nothing but positive memories from his spell at Spurs.

“I loved being at Spurs. I miss some of the relationships I have there – it was a great place to work with some great managers and great players,” he told the Express and Star.

“My three years away, in my mind, has been very successful. I’ve managed to meet new people, learn different things and different sides of the game.

“Obviously you want to, but you don’t have to play every single game to deem it successful. I wouldn’t change anything of my three years away, apart from the obvious of playing more.

“There’s not much I’d change, I really had a great time.”

It was not an easy time for Tottenham. Jose Mourinho’s tenure never lived up to expectations. Nuno Espírito Santo was not around for very long. And Antonio Conte’s spell in charge will not be remembered fondly.

And Doherty was one of the players in that period who proved to be an underwhelming signing.

Tottenham now have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal battling for the right-back spot. Meanwhile, Doherty will be hoping that his switch to Wolves will help him get back to playing regularly after a turbulent time.