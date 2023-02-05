Matt Doherty reacts as Harry Kane becomes Spurs' record goalscorer











Matt Doherty has taken to Instagram to laud Harry Kane after the striker became Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goalscorer with the winner against Manchester City on Sunday.

Spurs have given their top-four push fresh life with another superb display against the Premier League champions. It was Kane who scored the only goal before Tottenham produced a colossal defensive performance in the second-half.

Of course, Kane’s goal was much more significant than just the winner against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Matt Doherty lauds Harry Kane after record breaking goal

The strike has seen the 29-year-old become Spurs’ top goalscorer ever on 267 goals, overtaking the late great Jimmy Greaves.

It was an amazing moment. It is unlikely to be the last goalscoring record Kane claims in the coming years, by any means. But unsurprisingly, it was an emotional occasion for the forward.

And one of the tributes came from Doherty.

Doherty, obviously, left Tottenham in the final hours of the January transfer window. He ultimately ended up at Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after Spurs had reached their limit of international loans.

Doherty clearly struck up a strong friendship with Kane while he was in North London. And he reacted to Kane’s record breaking goal by lauding the Tottenham talisman on Instagram…

This result has the potential to be a game-changer for Spurs. It has been a difficult season for the club. But they remain within touching distance of the top-four. And they still have a Champions League knockout campaign to prepare for.

A brilliant end to last season saw Tottenham snatch a top-four spot. And they will hope that they can replicate that again this time around.

With Harry Kane in the side, there is always a chance Tottenham will achieve something special.