Mathieu Flamini responds when asked if he could make bid to buy Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini has now responded when asked if he would be interested in buying the north London club in the future.

Arsenal’s fortunes have turned around massively over the past year due to the exceptional jobs that both Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta have done.

The duo have helped turn the Gunners into genuine title contenders by transforming what was an ageing squad into one of the most exciting young teams in Europe.

Yet, Arsenal fans had previously grown frustrated with current owner, Stan Kroenke, after years of underachievement at the Emirates Stadium.

One man that the Arsenal faithful would like to see in charge of the club one day is Mathieu Flamini.

The Gunners midfielder has gone on to forge a successful career after hanging up his boots following his business venture with GFBiochemicals (GFB). Indeed, Forbes estimated that his stake in the company was worth around £10 billion back in 2020.

Now, Flamini has responded to some Arsenal supporters asking him to buy the club.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Flamini responds when asked if he could buy Arsenal one day

Speaking to The Athletic, Flamini refused to rule out the possibility of buying Arsenal or another one of his former sides, Marseille.

“Obviously those clubs have a special place in my heart,” he said. “I never forget where I come from.

“In life, you never know but it’s all about the right opportunity. I’m a real believer in the right time, right place, right people.

“We’ll see what the future is made of. I’m a believer. If you want something very much, the universe usually brings it to you. Let’s see what the universe will bring.”

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Of course, many fans would love to see a former player take over their club and it’s no surprise that some Arsenal supporters have asked Flamini about the possibility in the past.

But the Gunners are going well under their current owners for the time being and KSE seem to be backing Mikel Arteta to push on in north London now.

It turned out to be an inspired move from the club to appoint Edu too, who has completely transformed the squad in Arteta’s image.

