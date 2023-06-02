Mateusz Klich states 'very special' player who nearly joined Leeds is the best player he played against











Leeds United cult hero Mateusz Klich has stated that Lewis O’Brien is the best player that he has ever played against whilst on social media.

Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League this season. Klich, who helped the club get promoted to the Championship, was allowed to leave to join DC United in January.

The Polish international was a fan favourite and many were disappointed that he was allowed to leave. He featured 14 times in the Premier League this season but did not start a single match.

At the time, manager Jesse Marsch, who was sacked, did not pick the player and clearly didn’t rate him. This is something that no doubt many would have been sad about.

(Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mateusz Klich on former Leeds target Lewis O’Brien

The 32-year-old midfielder was answering questions on his Instagram whilst doing a question and answer section with his fans.

One of the questions asked was: “Best player you’ve played against?” and Klich had a simple answer as he stated and tagged Lewis O’Brien as the best player he has played against.

The two now play together at MLS side DC United, but Leeds fans may think what could have been as they were heavily linked to O’Brien in 2022. The same report suggests that Leeds had bids rejected for the midfielder.

In the end despite Leeds apparently being close to signing him, the “very special” star ended up signing for Forest.

He may have wish he didn’t move to this club as he barely featured and was then shipped out on loan to DC United after not being put in the 25-man squad.

(Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)