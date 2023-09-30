‘Masterstroke’: Pundit says Ange Postecoglou has played a blinder with £22m Tottenham player

Tottenham look like a completely different team this season.

Spurs have been transformed under Ange Postecoglou as of late, and in this transformation, some individual players have looked so much better.

One player who seems to have rediscovered his best form is Heung-Min Son. The South Korean had an underwhelming campaign last time around, but now, he’s back to his best.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison has praised Postecoglou for his management of Son, claiming that the decision to move the £22m man to the number nine position has been a masterstoke by the Australian.

Moving Son a genius decision

Morrison shared his verdict on Son’s move to number nine.

“He’s been naughty there, but I think in the first-half I don’t think Tottenham were at their best, but in the second half they could’ve won it with the Son chance at the end. In the second half with Maddison and Son, and I think it is a masterstroke to play Son as a number nine,” Morrison said.

Kane who?

The biggest praise we can give Son after his move to the number nine position is that nobody is talking about Harry Kane.

For years, everyone was saying that the day Spurs lost Kane would be the end of an era for Tottenham that would take years to recover from, but, strangely, Tottenham look like a better team for it.

Son has filled Kane’s boots on the goalscoring front, while James Maddison is doing all of the creative work that Kane left behind.

Ange Postecoglou had to get it spot on if he were to cope with losing Kane this season, and it’s fair to say he knocked it out of the park.