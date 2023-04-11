'Masterclass': Jermain Defoe amazed by Liverpool player's passing, says Arsenal would've won if he didn't play











Jermain Defoe has hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Jermain Defoe has been full of praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold after his performance against Arsenal on Sunday.

The right-back was back to his attacking best at the weekend, delivering a flurry of dangerous crosses and through-balls to trouble the Gunners’ backline.

Ultimately, Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for the equalising goal, and Defoe was full of praise for him after the game, claiming that he put on a passing masterclass, stating that Liverpool would have lost the game if it weren’t for his presence at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold’s masterclass

Defoe spoke incredibly highly of the England star.

“I mean, when you watch the game back you can see that it is a masterclass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, it was a masterclass in passing, he has every club in the bag, his range is unbelievable,” Defoe said.

“He gives you so much going forward, if he wasn’t on the pitch Liverpool would have lost the game to be honest, and I keep saying that it was a masterclass performance on the pitch, sometimes you just have to accept his flaws or play him further forward.”

Was brilliant

Defoe is absolutely right, Alexander-Arnold put on a masterclass of passing against the Gunners at the weekend.

Yes, you can say what you will about his defensive abilities, but at the same time, his attacking output can’t be questioned.

This could be the performance that brings the best out of Alexander-Arnold once again as he tries to get his confidence back after a ropey season to say the least.

For all the criticism he gets, we mustn’t forget that there is an unbelievable player in there just waiting to come out, and we saw plenty of glimpses of that against Arsenal on Sunday.

