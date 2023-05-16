‘Massive temptation’: Pundit says ‘world class’ Arsenal target will really be thinking about joining Liverpool











Pat Nevin has said that there will be a massive temptation for Declan Rice to join Liverpool this summer.

Speaking on Off The Ball, the pundit was asked where he would go this summer if he were in Rice’s shoes.

The midfielder has, of course, been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal as of late, but Nevin says that the temptation will be to move to Liverpool.

As we all know, the Reds’ midfield needs a huge revamp, and Nevin believes that the chance to be a key player at Anfield could well appeal to Rice.

Rice will want Liverpool

Nevin gave his verdict on the ‘world class’ midfielder.

“There would be a massive temptation, just from what we know, we don’t know everything because if Man United say they’re going to get four or five others, you’d think that was the one. He looks a perfect fit for Liverpool, he’d suit there, his style of play would suit there. He’d add the energy that is fading away from that team. Chelsea will be in there, but I don’t know about that one. You never know, but the temptation, if I wasn’t a supporter of anyone else, I would be very close to Liverpool,” Nevin said.

Tempting

It has to be said that a move to Liverpool for a midfielder of Rice’s quality would be very tempting this summer.

As we’ve seen in recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp’s side are on the up again, and with one or two quality additions, they could be back to their quadruple-chasing high standards.

Meanwhile, at Arsenal, there is a feeling that if the other teams around them improve, the Gunners could fade away in the race for major honours, while Liverpool have shown over a number of years that they are a match for the likes of Manchester City.

Rice has a big decision to make this summer, and, as Nevin says, that move to Liverpool will be very tempting.

