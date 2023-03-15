‘Massive problem’: Ian Wright says £27m Arsenal player has just caused a big issue for Mikel Arteta











Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, Ian Wright has been discussing Leandro Trossard’s fantastic form for Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus’ return from injury.

Jesus has, of course, been out of action since the World Cup, but, somehow, Arsenal haven’t missed the Brazilian one bit since he was sidelined.

Indeed, the addition of Trossard alongside the presence of Eddie Nketiah in this side has meant that Arsenal have been able to maintain their fantastic form throughout this period.

In fact, Trossard has been so good that Wright says that Mikel Arteta now has a huge problem on his hands as he decides whether or not to bring Jesus back into the fold now that he’s back fit.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arteta’s big problem

Wright spoke about Trossard and Jesus.

“What Trossard does with the changing of positions, look at where Martinelli scored his goal, he was on the left crossing for him and when Trossard scores he’s in the middle. He has the same relationship Jesus has with Martinelli, that for me is something that has come back into the team, and now we have the actual exponent, that’s what he does Jesus,” Wright said.

“Trossard, now he’s given that manager a massive problem. Because that is the calibre of player you have to sign if you have ambition.”

Nice problem to have

Wright is correct, Arteta does have a big decision to make here, but it’s not a bad position to be in, is it?

Having both Trossard and Jesus to call upon is a dream scenario for most managers. These two are both absolutely fantastic, and who knows? Perhaps we could see them both in the same team with Trossard playing off of the left.

Once upon a time, Arsenal would never have coped if their star striker was injured, but now, there’s no guarantee that Jesus will even get back into the team.

The £27m signing of Trossard does pose a problem for Arteta, but it’s an issue he’ll be more than happy to deal with.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all