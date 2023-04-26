Ian Wright tells Emi Martinez what many don't realise about Aston Villa











Emi Martinez has admitted that some in Argentina could not believe it when he joined Aston Villa, with many not realising just how big a club it is.

The goalkeeper was speaking to Ian Wright on the Premier League’s YouTube channel. And Wright asked him whether there are now a lot more fans of the Villans in his home country.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Emi Martinez, of course, made himself a national hero by firstly helping his country win the Copa America. And he followed that by playing a key role in Lionel Scaloni’s men clinch the World Cup late last year.

Emi Martinez shares what some were telling him when he joined Aston Villa

His spell with Villa set the stage for Martinez to break into Argentina’s side. It was only after his move to Villa Park that he became a regular starter at the highest level.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

His international debut would come less than a year later. And within a couple of years, he had become a world champion.

Ian Wright asked whether there are now a lot more Villa supporters in South America. And Martinez suggested that many in his country could not initially understand why he had decided to join the club in the first place.

“Not many knew Aston Villa from Argentina, so they said: ‘oh, why have you moved there?’ And then, an Argentinian journalist came to the club to do an interview with me. And he went: ‘oh my god, the size of the club’,” Martinez said.

“People don’t understand how big Aston Villa is,” Wright replied.

“It’s massive, the club. I’m proud of playing for Aston Villa. I’m really proud,” Martinez added.

Aston Villa should always be one of the heavyweights of English football. They are one of the most prestigious clubs in the country. Only a handful of clubs have won a greater number of trophies.

Obviously, they went through a much trickier period a few years ago, falling into the Championship and not returning at the first time of asking.

But they have the stature of an elite club. And they are now going places once again under Unai Emery, with the Spaniard taking the side into contention for the Champions League spots this season.

It is obviously going to be difficult to take that next step. But it is clear that Villa have huge potential.