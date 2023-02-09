Martin Odegaard says it's hard to explain why Arsenal man is next level











Martin Odegaard has told The Players’ Tribune that it is hard to explain what makes Mikel Arteta so special, but insisted that the Arsenal boss is next level.

Odegaard, of course, is an absolutely integral part of the Gunners side which currently leads the way in the Premier League. The Norwegian is surely playing the best football of his career to date.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

But he is not the only one. And for that, Arteta deserves enormous credit for having the vision to put the current side together.

Odegaard says Arteta is on another level

The Arsenal boss has received huge amounts of criticism during his time in charge. And yet, he never deviated from his principles or what he wanted from the squad.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

One of the key moments in his tenure was surely when the Gunners managed to secure a deal for Odegaard. Signing the attacking midfielder appeared to be a real coup. And it was certainly a statement of intent.

Odegaard is now the captain. And he has arguably been the best player in the Premier League this season. And in his article with The Players’ Tribune, he has shared just how impressive Arteta has been, even before he joined the club.

“I spoke to Mikel Arteta on a Zoom call and he told me all about the project,” he said. “At the time, Arsenal were not doing well. They were way down like 15th in the table, but that meeting … Honestly, I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you.

“He is next level. It’s hard to explain. He’s passionate, he’s intense and sometimes, yeah, he’s a bit crazy … but when he speaks, you understand that whatever he says will happen, will happen.”

Arteta is quickly becoming one of those managers who just appear to be on another level to almost everyone else. It is truly amazing what he saw in the Arsenal side that was languishing in mid-table during the early stages of his tenure.

It will be fascinating to see where Arsenal go from here after this season. They have such a young squad. And several of their key men – including Odegaard – have the potential to improve further in the future.

This season hints that they are going to be back amongst the Premier League heavyweights for some time.

Certainly, while Arteta is at the helm, it is hard to rule anything out for what they could achieve.